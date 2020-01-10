Keltie and Chris Knight solidified their love once more.

ET's own Keltie and her husband renewed their vows ahead of the new year, the journalist confirmed on her Instagram on Friday. She also revealed in her post, that last year was a tough one for the couple as she secretly suffered a miscarriage.

"2019 gave us a year of wonderful abundance for which we are incredibly grateful," Keltie wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It also gave us a sick parent, never ending upheaval of our home during filming and remodeling, living in separate cities for our careers, a miscarriage that we struggled to keep private that was followed almost instantly by the gut wrenching news that focus groups for our LADYGANG show found me unrelatable because I wasn’t a mother."

"This seemed like a good time to wrap up our first decade together and usher in our next decade together by renewing our vows," she added. "I can’t wait to fall in love with you all over again, CK ❤️."

"I got a ton of messages from our Entertainment Tonight fans during the Golden Globes wondering where I was and why I wasn't on the show, which was really sweet," Keltie exclusively tells ET. "A few months ago, I went and had a heart to heart with our Executive Producer, Erin Johnson, and explained that I was struggling in my personal life, and I felt that it was really important to take some time off when it would work best for my husband's busy schedule so that we could do something just for us."

"Just a few weeks ago, I was interviewing Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel in New York and one of my questions was about how her character seemingly is always having to choose between her rocket ship of a career and her family," Keltie explains. "What I love so much about Midge on that show is that she, like me, chooses her career -- but any ambitious woman knows that doing that comes at a cost. I've had an absolutely amazing year professionally, but my marriage and health were suffering."

"Erin was so supportive, and the entire family here at ET stepped up," she adds. "And our vow renewal and trip will forever be one of the most meaningful times in my life."

Keltie and the general manager of RocNation renewed their vows on the island of Mahe in Seychelles, Africa, during a private ceremony on Dec. 28, per People, who broke the news. For her special day, Keltie wore a white gown by Grace Loves Lace and cape.

Congrats to the happy couple!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch ET's Keltie Knight Experience A Day in the Life of a Cirque Du Soleil Performer! (Exclusive)

ET’s Keltie Knight & Her LadyGang Announce New Female-Driven Podcast Network Featuring Celeb Moms

Keltie Knight Shares Her Favorite Fashion & Beauty Trends

Watch ET's Keltie Knight Experience A Day in the Life of a Cirque Du Soleil Performer! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery