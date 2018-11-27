Entertainment Tonight's very own Kevin Frazier is dropping by Empire.

On Wednesday's episode, titled "Master of What Is Mine Own," the ET co-host puts Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) in the hot seat during an on-camera interview for the entertainment news program and of course, only ET has the exclusive first look at Kevin's memorable cameo.

In the scene, Jamal joins Kevin for his interview after debuting his "fire" new song. "Seems like you're in a really good place," Kevin tells Jamal, who is noticeably happy.

"Definitely, amazing place. The Lyons are back. With my family, my mom and dad, starting the new Lyon Family Management and we're about to start our new crazy showcase...," Jamal says excitedly.

"You'll be performing?" Kevin asks.

"Of course man! Me, my brother Hakeem, we'll be releasing new music. On top of that, the brand new artists who are just amazing at Lyon Family Management, so yes, LFM is ready for a second time around to crush the music industry," Jamal answers.

But Kevin notices the happiness surging throughout Jamal's being, asking him about the source of that light like a good interviewer does. "What's up?" Kevin asks.

"I'm so happy. I'm in love. I'm engaged. I'm very happy!" Jamal says, breaking the news of his engagement to Kai (Toby Onwumere) on TV, which doesn't exactly excite Kai, who becomes the topic of conversation when Kevin asks who "the lucky guy" is. Watch the exclusive sneak peek below to find out what happens next.

While Kevin was on the set of Empire in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this year to film his cameo, ET cameras caught all the behind-the-scenes action, where we got an exclusive inside look at the trailers, rehearsals -- with Smollett jokingly giving Kevin a hard time -- and set life. For more, watch the video below.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

