Dominic Fike just stripped down in front of a crowd. On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old Euphoria star performed a concert in Los Angeles, and opted to do an onstage outfit change.

In a clip from the show, fans in the audience scream as Fike rips off his pants, leaving him in only his underwear. He proceeded to get dressed, albeit in quite an unhurried fashion, first putting on his pants and then his shirt.

Fike wasn't happy with his new shirt, though, so he took it off, exposing his abs once again, much to the delight of the crowd. He then got his new shirt on and continued with the show.

The moment of levity comes amid a challenging time for Fike and the rest of the Euphoria cast, as they've been mourning the death of their co-star, Angus Cloud. Following Cloud's July death at age 25, his castmates remembered him with touching tributes.

For his part, Fike honored Cloud during a concert earlier this month.

"I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don't deal with grief often. I haven't had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird," he told the audience, before explaining why he continued on with the show in the wake of the tragedy.

"I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy," Fike admitted. "But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would've been like, 'No, do the show, have fun.'"

