Jacob Elordi is stepping back in time.

The Euphoria star goes '70s for Emma Zander's new music video, "Bad Dream" -- which ET is exclusively debuting.

The video is all about dichotomy, telling the story of a woman whose existence is painfully split between her picture-perfect reality and the vivid, colorful world of her dreams. Elordi and Zander play a couple in the video, which sees them bring the passion... and a third person into the bedroom. It's the perfect accompaniment for the moody track.

Check out the full music video, directed by Kimberly Aboltin, in the player above.

Zander, who wrote "Bad Dream" with Darcy Callus and Donnie Reis, has been excitedly gearing up for the music video on Instagram over the last week. In addition to Zander's music video, Elordi has several projects in the works, such as The Kissing Booth 2 and Euphoria, which was recently renewed for a second season.

See more on Elordi in the video below.

