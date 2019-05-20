It can be hard enough teaching young children how to speak well, but Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are finding new struggles in helping their daughters master Spanish.

Mendes, who was born in Florida to Cuban parents, opened up about parenting the couple’s two girls, 4-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 3-year-old Amada Lee Gosling, during a new interview with CBS’s The Talk.

"I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought," the 45-year-old actress explained. "I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish."

Mendes continued to explain how one of her daughters now mixes up Spanish and English in sentences.

"Our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca [mouth] hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente [tooth.]' It's so cute but that is not really going to go great out there."

During the interview, Mendes also gushed about how the only reason she changed her mind about never wanting children was simply, "Ryan Gosling."

"I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan," she said about the hunky 38-year-old actor. "I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies."



Mendes spoke further about how Gosling opened her mind to having children in an interview with Women’s Health’s May issue.

She also dished about her girls during an interview with ET in September, during which she hilariously explained how the two thought Gosling was a real astronaut after visiting him on the set of First Man.

"We haven't corrected them yet," she said.

