In Ryan Gosling's new film, First Man, the handsome star plays real-life icon Neil Armstrong, and in the eyes of his young kids, he's not just acting.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Gosling's longtime partner, Eva Mendes, at the New York & Company Fall 2018 Holiday runway show at The Palace Theatre on Thursday, and the 44-year-old actress-turned-fashion designer dished on bringing the couple's two daughters to see their dad on set.

"They loved it! And they now think Poppy's an astronaut," Mendes said of the couple's two children -- 4-year-old Esmeralda and 2-year-old Amada. "We haven't corrected them yet."

While Mendes has enjoyed a long and fruitful career as an actress and has found another passion creating exciting clothing lines and accessories, she says fame and her career haven't changed the way her kids see her at all.

"I'm just Mom to them, and they never see me get ready for anything," she explained. "It's very important for me for them to see me as just Mom, and I'm just, you know, a messy mom. When I go out with them, I really don't put an emphasis on how I look -- not yet."

However, when it comes to her designs, the multi-talented star is the epitome of chic and stylish, and her newest collection incorporates elements of classic fashion and style motifs from the 1970s.

"I'm kind of obsessed with the '70s right now and so that was a big inspiration," Mendes said. "I was born in the '70s, but I didn't get to take advantage of the fashion at the time, 'cause I was just born. But I thought it'd be fun to kind of revisit that time when my mother was so cool and elegant."

ET caught up with Gosling shortly after the couple welcomed Amada in April 2016, and the proud dad couldn't help but gush over his adorable daughters.

"They’re angels," the acclaimed actor said of his little girls. "It’s the happiest time in my life." Check out the video below to hear more.

Gosling's upcoming drama First Man rockets into theaters Oct. 12.

