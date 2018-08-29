Ryan Gosling has returned to the red carpet!

The 37-year-old actor attended a photocall for his latest film, First Man, during the 75th Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, and looked dapper in a '70s-style, burnt-orange suit that he paired with a printed blue shirt and dark loafers.

Gosling appeared to be having a great time, making hand gestures, grinning and joking around with photographers.

In addition to some solo shots, Gosling posed with his First Man co-star, Claire Foy. The pair were being silly on the carpet as they kept close, with Gosling's arm firmly planted on the 34-year-old actress' shoulder. Foy, who's known for her role in The Crown, looked stunning as well, opting for a black-and-white midi dress and white heels.

The co-stars also posed with fellow cast members Jason Clark, Olivia Hamilton, screenwriter Josh Singer, and director Damien Chazelle, who worked with Gosling in the 2016 film La La Land.

In First Man, hitting theaters on Oct. 12, Gosling portrays Neil Armstrong while Foy takes on the role of his wife, Janet. The film is a look at the life of the astronaut, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Prior to showing up in Italy, Gosling's last public appearance was on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in June. Before that, the father of two was seen at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was again promoting First Man with Foy and Chazelle.

During this appearance, he wore a suit very similar to the one he sported at the Venice Film Festival photocall.

