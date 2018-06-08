Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Kimmel Go to Space to Debut 'First Man' Trailer -- And Run Into George Clooney!

You never know what -- or who -- you’ll find out in space!

Ryan Gosling stars as iconic astronaut Neil Armstrong in the upcoming biopic First Man, and to celebrate the movie's first trailer, he and Jimmy Kimmel decided to head to space to chat about the film.

On Friday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two stars blast off to conduct an interview unlike any other — which also includes a nod to the 2013 space film Gravity.

“Look, it’s George Clooney,” shouts Kimmel, seated next to Gosling in full astronaut gear, as he points to a floating space suit with Clooney’s face on it. “That’s pretty exciting. I wouldn’t imagine there would be celebrities in space,”he adds, as the two wave. “Oh, this is a lot of fun!”

Directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, the movie features Gosling and the Oscar-winning director reuniting to tell the incredible story of the first man on the moon. Armstrong, who died in 2012, had a storied career in military, academics and engineering, and went on to become the first person to set foot on the moon in 1969.

The trailer, released on Friday, teases Armstrong’s journey as he prepares for the most dangerous space mission in history, aboard the Apollo 11 spaceflight. The Crown's Claire Foy co-stars alongside Gosling as his concerned wife, Janet Armstrong.

First Man arrives in theaters on Oct. 12.

