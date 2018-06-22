Dave Matthews Got Too Intimidated by Ryan Gosling to Sing Karaoke

Dave Matthews wasn’t about to let Ryan Gosling upstage him!

The 51-year-old musician appeared on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed why he’s never tried karaoke before.

“I’ve never done karaoke in my whole life,” he admitted, noting that he’s not particularly interested in the past time because, “That’s what I do every [day].”

Matthews shared that he once got close to trying karaoke, but an A-list star convinced him it wasn’t the best idea.

“I’m going to drop his name because he’s a cutie --- you know that Ryan Gosling guy?” Matthews quipped. “I went to a karaoke bar in New York with him.”

Turns out, the La La Land star had some serious skills on the karaoke stage.

“He just hopped up and sang, and it was awesome and I just hate it,” Matthews joked. “I don’t have any time for that. I’m like, 'That’s not fun to watch that happen.' And then the four people that can see past him and see me are like, ‘Are you going to sing now?’ And I’m like, ‘Not a chance.’”

In fact, the seasoned musician is only interested in performing on his own stage.

“People ask me to sing for them all the time, at their weddings and stuff, and then I just don’t respond or I pretend like it’s a joke,” he said of the constant requests.

However, while on The Tonight Show, Matthews was willing to perform covers of some trap music by Cardi B, Migos, and more.

