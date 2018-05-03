From Ryan Gosling to Keanu Reeves: 8 Bands of the Rich and Famous

You know all of your favorite stars from the TV shows and movies they appear in, and you could recognize their faces anywhere. But could you recognize their singing voices? Some of today’s biggest names in Hollywood also have past and present music careers that you may not know about. Sure, you're probably already aware that Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto is also the frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars, and it’s no secret that Gossip Girl’s little Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) is the hardcore leading lady of The Pretty Reckless. But there's more!

Believe it or not, quite a few of our favorite stars moonlight as rock stars. Avengers: Infinity War actress Scarlett Johansson recorded an album with TV on the Radio, and even Macaulay Culkin has a band called Pizza Underground, which plays covers of Velvet Underground songs. Because, of course he does. Read on for a few more musically inclined movie stars in our midst.

1. Keanu Reeves

You know him from The Matrix and Speed, along with his plethora of other films, but Reeves actually spent quite a few years moonlighting as the bassist in the band Dogstar. Active from 1991-2002, they released an EP and two full-length albums during their time in the spotlight, even opening for David Bowie at a show in 1995.

2. Juliette Lewis

She made her mark on Hollywood in Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake of the thriller Cape Fear, but the 44-year-old actress also has a pretty good set of pipes on her. She was the lead singer of the band Juliette and the Licks until 2009, after which she launched her solo singing career. She released an album and has since been featured on tracks from artists all across the music industry.

3. John Stamos

You’ve seen Uncle Jesse perform with his band Jessie and the Rippers tons of times on Full House, but did you know that Stamos is also a crazy talented musician in real life? He’s appeared on Broadway numerous times over the years and has been touring on and off with the The Beach Boys since the mid-'80s.

4. Hugh Laurie

Dr. House may have saved lives on TV, but the 58-year-old actor also saves people’s eardrums on a regular basis with his musical talent. Laurie can play at least five instruments and is an active member of cover band Band From TV, whose members are all actors from American television series and donate all proceeds they make to charity. Other current members include Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives), Jesse Spencer (House), Greg Grunberg (Heroes) and James Denton (Desperate Housewives).

5. Zooey Deschanel

Since 2006, everyone’s favorite New Girl has been the lead singer of the band She & Him, alongside Portland-based musician M. Ward. The duo has released five albums together, the most recent one being a Christmas album in 2016.

6. Dennis Quaid

Since 2000, the I Can Only Imagine star has been performing all over the country with his band, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks. The rock and roll/country/soul group performs both original songs and covers of classic hits.

7. Ryan Gosling

As if the 37-year-old actor wasn’t attractive enough, Gosling has been performing in the band Dead Man’s Bones since 2007. He and his bandmate, Zach Shields, met in 2005 while bonding over the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland, and the rest is history.

8. Malin Akerman

While she was filming the movie Utopian Society, the film’s director asked Akerman to sing a few bars with with his band for fun. Little did he know, she was quite a talent. The 39-year-old actress soon became the lead singer of the band, which changed its name to The Petalstones. They released an album in 2005, but Akerman left the band soon after to focus on her acting career -- but not before marrying the band’s drummer, now ex-husband Roberto Zincone, in 2007.

