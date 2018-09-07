Evan Ross Talks 'Dry Humping' Ashlee Simpson the First Night They Met

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross had quite the first meeting!

In a sneak peek for Ashlee + Evan -- their new reality series, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 9, at 10p.m. ET/PT on E! -- the couple discusses their sexy introduction at a friend’s birthday party.

“Evan walked in and he was really cute. You were really cute,” Simpson, 33, tells Ross, 30, in the clip. “It was like who is this mystical man?”

While Simpson is shocked to hear that Ross didn’t talk to her first, her husband of four years definitely loved their initial introduction.

“You tried to dance with me. You were lifting your leg up and stuff, trying to show me that you dance better than me, I think,” Ross recalls. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. What’s happening right now?’”

“We made out and then I left,” Simpson says of the end of the night, before Ross jumps in to add another detail to the mix.

“We dry humped a little bit,” he reveals. “That was the best dry humping I’ve ever done in my life. I put my best work in.”

“OK. It was something like that,” a laughing Simpson tells Ross, who mimics his moves in the clip.

All jokes aside, the pair has nothing but love and respect for each other.

“You definitely had a fun, young, bad boy side about you, but I feel like when we actually got together, though, you really shocked me and impressed me,” Simpson tells her hubby. “I was like, ‘Wow.’”

“You shocked me too,” he says.

The couple’s upcoming reality series shares a name with their new musical venture, Ashlee + Evan. The pair released “I Do,” their first track, on Friday. With a new show and new music in the works, Simpson and Ross are as busy as ever; that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking to expand their family, though!

"Definitely more kids in the future," Simpson -- who shares a 3-year-old son, Jagger, with Ross and a 9-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz -- told ET back in June. "Well, a kid, another kid."

"I want five more, she said one more," her husband added at the time.

See more of the twosome in the video below:

