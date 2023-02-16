Evangeline Lilly's New Buzz Cut Steals the Spotlight at 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Premiere
Evangeline Lilly Describes Hope’s Evolution in ‘Ant-Man and the …
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Damar Hamlin Thanks Family and Supporters in First Video Message…
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Ellen Pompeo Teases Upcoming 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Is Not Her…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Rihanna's Halftime Show Director Spills Secrets About Pulling Of…
When ET First Met Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy (Flashback)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
‘Masked Singer’ Season 9: Go Behind the Scenes on Set! (Exclusiv…
Evangeline Lilly stole the spotlight at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
On Thursday, the 43-year-old actress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England, wearing a fun silver sequin gown with plenty of tassels. The look was a perfect match for her gray hair and new buzz cut.
At the premiere, Lilly twirled her tassel-adorned dress for photographers and posed with her Quantumania co-stars -- including Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton -- as well as the film's director, Peyton Reed.
Lilly seemed to first show off her new buzz cut earlier this week on Instagram. Snapping a selfie in a yellow shirt and posing in front of a couch that matched her, Lilly wrote, "Blending into the decor."
Prior to her buzzed hairstyle, the actress was sporting a blonde pixie cut -- and was still turning heads!
Lilly recently told ET that she'd like a Marvel movie all her own, with her character, Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp), as the lead. The actress noted that the only way for this to happen was to "take this question to the person who can really affect that change: Kevin [Feige]," the head of Marvel Studios.
"She started the films as a very cold, very detached, very insular woman, who was independent and not reliant or really intimate with anybody," Lilly said of Hope's story arc in the Ant-Man movies. "And now, suddenly, I mean, we've evolved through this third iteration of the story where she has redeemed her relationship with her father, she's reunited with her mother, she has fallen in love with Scott and she's also like a stepmother to Cassie."
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in the U.S. on Friday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Evangeline Lilly Wants the Wasp to Get a Standalone Movie in the MCU
Paul Rudd Talks Upcoming 'Ant-Man' Installment and Viral Fan Theories
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Teaser Introduces a Whole New World in the MCU
Related Gallery