Eve and her baby boy are putting a 'Wilde' spin on their mommy and me looks! On Saturday, the 43-year-old entertainer shared a photo of her and her 4-month-old son, Wilde Wolf, adorably matching one another in animal print ensembles.

In the picture, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper is wearing a white shirt and white sunglasses, accessorized with a leopard print hat. Wilde, meanwhile, is wearing a similar pair of white sunglasses, as well as a tiger print onesie with a Winnie the Pooh pacifier in his mouth.

"Ready for the #sun," Eve captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag "#Wildethang" and a group of emojis.

The next day, the new mother posted an equally sweet tribute to her husband, Maximillion Cooper, for Father's Day.

"Still can’t believe we have a #little #human #happyfathersday we love you," she captioned the photo of Cooper cradling a sleepy Wilde, which the Gumball 3000 founder thanked her for in the comments.

Eve and Cooper welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. The rapper and 49-year-old Maximillion have been married since 2014.

While baby Wilde is the first child for Eve, the former co-host of The Talk is also a stepmom to her husband's four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.

The Queens alum celebrated her first UK Mother's Day back in March, sharing a sweet photo of her and Wilde enjoying a stroll in nature to celebrate. Eve cuddles her newborn son in the photo as she presses a kiss to his head. "Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother’s Day (UK)," she captioned the pic.

Cooper shared the same photo on his page, writing, "And a massive Happy Mothers Day Mum from Wilde, Cash, Lotus, Jagger & Mini…. We ♥️ you!"

