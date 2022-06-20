Eve and Baby Wilde Adorably Match in Animal Print Looks: 'Ready for the Sun'
Eve Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Maximillion Coop…
Melissa McCarthy’s Husband Ben Falcone Gushes Over Working With …
Watch Wendy Williams' First Interview About Her Talk Show as Ser…
Laura Dern on Her Big Return to 'Jurassic World' Franchise and R…
Channing Tatum on Being a Girl Dad and Going Into ‘Her World’ to…
Watch Hanson Perform 'Write You a Song' Live (Exclusive)
See Eminem’s Cameo in Pete Davidson’s Final ‘SNL’ Skit
Johnny Depp Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Kate Moss Set to Testify
Why Amber Heard's Team Isn't Calling Johnny Depp Back to the Sta…
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Lack of Protection As 'Biggest…
Texas School Shooting: Celebs Speak Out Over Deaths of 19 Childr…
'Jurassic World': Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on If 'Dom…
Alesso and Zara Larsson Break Down Their New Collaboration 'Word…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Responds to Internet Making Jokes …
'Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Moving In Tog…
Benito Skinner Spills on 'Surreal' Collaborations With Cameron D…
Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Heidi and Spencer Pratt's Second Pre…
Melissa Gorga Teases the 'Fresh Meat' Newbies Coming to 'RHONJ' …
Eve and her baby boy are putting a 'Wilde' spin on their mommy and me looks! On Saturday, the 43-year-old entertainer shared a photo of her and her 4-month-old son, Wilde Wolf, adorably matching one another in animal print ensembles.
In the picture, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper is wearing a white shirt and white sunglasses, accessorized with a leopard print hat. Wilde, meanwhile, is wearing a similar pair of white sunglasses, as well as a tiger print onesie with a Winnie the Pooh pacifier in his mouth.
"Ready for the #sun," Eve captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag "#Wildethang" and a group of emojis.
The next day, the new mother posted an equally sweet tribute to her husband, Maximillion Cooper, for Father's Day.
"Still can’t believe we have a #little #human #happyfathersday we love you," she captioned the photo of Cooper cradling a sleepy Wilde, which the Gumball 3000 founder thanked her for in the comments.
Eve and Cooper welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. The rapper and 49-year-old Maximillion have been married since 2014.
While baby Wilde is the first child for Eve, the former co-host of The Talk is also a stepmom to her husband's four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
The Queens alum celebrated her first UK Mother's Day back in March, sharing a sweet photo of her and Wilde enjoying a stroll in nature to celebrate. Eve cuddles her newborn son in the photo as she presses a kiss to his head. "Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother’s Day (UK)," she captioned the pic.
Cooper shared the same photo on his page, writing, "And a massive Happy Mothers Day Mum from Wilde, Cash, Lotus, Jagger & Mini…. We ♥️ you!"
Watch the video below for more on Eve and Cooper's blended family.
RELATED CONTENT
Eve Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper
Eve Celebrates Her First UK Mother's Day After Birth of Son Wilde
Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde