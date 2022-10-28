Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November.
Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a new drama. Transformers fans are getting a fun new animated series and Marsai Martin stars opposite Omari Hardwick as a magical father-daughter duo in Fantasy Football.
Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, September might be just the month to do it.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of November.
Transformers: EarthSpark (November 11)
Transformers: EarthSpark introduces the first generation of Terrans -- Transformers born on Earth. With the help of their human caretakers, these Terrans are redefining the meaning of the word "family." This all-new, heartwarming, animated series premieres with 10 episodes on November 11.
Tulsa King (November 13)
After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Fantasy Football (November 25)
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.
November 1
2 Days In The Valley
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
A Walk on the Moon
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Anita
Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Becoming Jane
Black Rain
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Christmas in Compton
Clueless
Coach Carter
Coffy
Cool World
Cousins
Crimson Tide
Dear White People
Down to Earth
Dr. No
Flight
Footloose
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Funny Face
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
High Fidelity
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Into the Wild
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
License to Kill
Like a Boss
Love, Rosie
Madonna: Truth Or Dare
Malena
Men at Work
Men, Women & Children
Miami Blues
Minority Report
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
My Fair Lady
Naked Gun
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Primal Fear
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Ride Like a Girl
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salvador
Save the Last Dance
School of Rock
Scrooged
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sliver
Snoopy, Come Home
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Split (vii
Starship Troopers
Stop-Loss
Strictly Ballroom
Super 8
The Back-up Plan
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Doors
The Great Gatsby
The Heart of the Game
The Italian Job
The Madness of King George
The Mexican
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Sum of All Fears
The Three Amigos
The Train
The Warriors
The Weather Man
The Words
Things We Lost In The Fire
Titanic
Top Five
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Trekkies 2
Under the Tuscan Sun
Vice
Without a Paddle
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zoolander
November 2
Cujo
November 3
Licorice Pizza
November 9
The Challenge (Season 36)
November 11
The Greatest @Home Videos
Transformers: EarthSpark premiere
November 13
Tulsa King (2022)
MTV Europe Music Awards
November 14
Trial by Fire
November 15
The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22)
November 16
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special
The Casagrandes (Season 2)
November 17
Pickled
November 18
Blue's Big City Adventure premiere
November 23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
Top Elf (Season 2)
November 24
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere
November 25
Frosty Returns
Fantasy Football premiere
November 26
Robbie the Reindeer - Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer - Legend of the Lost Tribe
November 29
Reindeer in Here
November 30
Sun Records (Season 1)
