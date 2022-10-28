Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November.

Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a new drama. Transformers fans are getting a fun new animated series and Marsai Martin stars opposite Omari Hardwick as a magical father-daughter duo in Fantasy Football.

Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, September might be just the month to do it.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of November.

Transformers: EarthSpark (November 11)

Transformers: EarthSpark introduces the first generation of Terrans -- Transformers born on Earth. With the help of their human caretakers, these Terrans are redefining the meaning of the word "family." This all-new, heartwarming, animated series premieres with 10 episodes on November 11.

Tulsa King (November 13)

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Fantasy Football (November 25)

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

November 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol

A Walk on the Moon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Anita

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Becoming Jane

Black Rain

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Christmas in Compton

Clueless

Coach Carter

Coffy

Cool World

Cousins

Crimson Tide

Dear White People

Down to Earth

Dr. No

Flight

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Funny Face

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

High Fidelity

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jackie Chan's Project A

Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

License to Kill

Like a Boss

Love, Rosie

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Malena

Men at Work

Men, Women & Children

Miami Blues

Minority Report

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

My Fair Lady

Naked Gun

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Ride Like a Girl

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Salvador

Save the Last Dance

School of Rock

Scrooged

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sliver

Snoopy, Come Home

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Split (vii

Starship Troopers

Stop-Loss

Strictly Ballroom

Super 8

The Back-up Plan

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Doors

The Great Gatsby

The Heart of the Game

The Italian Job

The Madness of King George

The Mexican

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Sum of All Fears

The Three Amigos

The Train

The Warriors

The Weather Man

The Words

Things We Lost In The Fire

Titanic

Top Five

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Trekkies 2

Under the Tuscan Sun

Vice

Without a Paddle

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zoolander

November 2

Cujo

November 3

Licorice Pizza

November 9

The Challenge (Season 36)

November 11

The Greatest @Home Videos

Transformers: EarthSpark premiere

November 13

Tulsa King (2022)

MTV Europe Music Awards

November 14

Trial by Fire

November 15

The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22)

November 16

Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special

The Casagrandes (Season 2)

November 17

Pickled

November 18

Blue's Big City Adventure premiere

November 23

Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special

Top Elf (Season 2)

November 24

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere

November 25

Frosty Returns

Fantasy Football premiere

November 26

Robbie the Reindeer - Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer - Legend of the Lost Tribe

November 29

Reindeer in Here

November 30

Sun Records (Season 1)

