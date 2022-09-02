Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Star Trek comes new titles including The Good Fight Season 6 and On The Come Up, all set to premiere on the platform this September.

Christine Baranski returns for the final season of The Good Wife's spinoff series, plus a new season of Ink Master makes its streaming exclusive premiere.

Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, September might be just the month to do it.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of September.

Ink Master (September 7)

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series returns for Season 14 on September 7, now exclusively on Paramount+.

The Good Fight (September 8)

The first scripted original series for CBS All Access — now known as Paramount+ — is coming to a close after six seasons. A spinoff and standalone sequel to The Good Wife, the dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation. The Good Fight Season 6 premieres September 8.

On the Come Up (September 23)

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas — author of The Hate U Give — On The Come Up is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie, which premieres September 23.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

September 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We're No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

September 3

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

September 7

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

September 14

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

September 15

Run & Gun

September 16

CBS Fall Preview Show

September 17

48 Hours (Season 35)

September 18

60 Minutes

September 19

Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

September 20

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

September 21

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

September 23

Nick News

September 28

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

September 29

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

September 30

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sports on Paramount+



September 1

UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers

September 3

Serie A - AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

College Football on CBS - Arizona @ San Diego State

September 4

2022 SBD World's Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause

BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game

September 6

UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 7

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 8

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

September 10

NWSL - Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

College Football on CBS - Colorado @ Air Force

Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season

September 11

Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season

NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol - Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

September 13

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 14

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 15

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2

September 17

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series

Beyond Limits: This is Football

SEC on CBS - Penn State @ Auburn

September 18

Serie A - AC Milan vs. Napoli

NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

September 24

Sail GP

SEC on CBS

September 25

NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days

