Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Star Trek comes new titles including The Good Fight Season 6 and On The Come Up, all set to premiere on the platform this September.
Christine Baranski returns for the final season of The Good Wife's spinoff series, plus a new season of Ink Master makes its streaming exclusive premiere.
Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, September might be just the month to do it.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of September.
Ink Master (September 7)
Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."
This unique reality competition series returns for Season 14 on September 7, now exclusively on Paramount+.
The Good Fight (September 8)
The first scripted original series for CBS All Access — now known as Paramount+ — is coming to a close after six seasons. A spinoff and standalone sequel to The Good Wife, the dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation. The Good Fight Season 6 premieres September 8.
On the Come Up (September 23)
Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas — author of The Hate U Give — On The Come Up is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie, which premieres September 23.
Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:
September 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
September 3
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
September 7
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
September 14
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
September 15
Run & Gun
September 16
CBS Fall Preview Show
September 17
48 Hours (Season 35)
September 18
60 Minutes
September 19
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
September 20
FBI (Season 5)
FBI: International (Season 2)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
September 21
Survivor (Season 43)
The Amazing Race (Season 34)
September 23
Nick News
September 28
Basketball Wives (Season 9)
Side Hustle (Season 1)
September 29
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
September 30
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sports on Paramount+
September 1
UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers
September 3
Serie A - AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
College Football on CBS - Arizona @ San Diego State
September 4
2022 SBD World's Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause
BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game
September 6
UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
September 7
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
September 8
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
September 10
NWSL - Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
College Football on CBS - Colorado @ Air Force
Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season
September 11
Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season
NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol - Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
September 13
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
September 14
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
September 15
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2
September 17
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series
Beyond Limits: This is Football
SEC on CBS - Penn State @ Auburn
September 18
Serie A - AC Milan vs. Napoli
NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
September 24
Sail GP
SEC on CBS
September 25
NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days
