Fans of Amy Schumer might not be used to seeing the 38-year-old comedian's more emotional side. In the touching teaser-trailer for her new HBO Max documentary special, Expecting Amy, the stand-up star shares her candid reaction to learning she was pregnant with her son, Gene.

"I found out two days ago that I'm pregnant," the tearful Trainwreck actress says in the clip. "I'm just so excited."

That's not the only personal moment Schumer includes in the trailer. She also gives some insight into her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer.

"Chris really takes care of me," Schumer says, smiling backstage at one of her shows. She's later shown exhausted, jokingly telling her husband, "I need you to do my act."

There's also footage from their wedding day where Schumer quips to her groom, "I'm so happy for you that you found me."

The special will also follow Schumer as she navigates her pregnancy while performing 60 stand-up shows in 42 cities.

"So proud and excited to announce the release of my new docuseries with the talented Alexander Hammer @GoForHammer on @hbomax - Coming 7/9: Here's a first look at #expectingamy! @maxpop," the funny woman captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Schumer and her chef husband have been hard at work while quarantined together, filming their new food show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

