The man who called 911 to report seeing Brandi Mallory's unresponsive body in a car told dispatchers "I don't do dead people" when asked if he's with her.

According to the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, the caller reported "what appears to be a dead body in a car" parked in the parking lot of a deli the caller seemingly owns or runs. The caller told the dispatcher, "There's a girl laying in her car. She don't look right. I've knocked on the hood. No movement. Doesn't look like she's breathing."

Mallory, a contestant on ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, died on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She was 40. Her death was first reported by People, who confirmed the news via the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. Mallory's death was also confirmed via her family through an obituary shared on Legacy.com. According to the site, a memorial service will be held for her on Sunday.

After telling the dispatcher Mallory did not appear to be breathing, the dispatcher asked him, "Are you with her now?" The caller responded, "Noooo. She's in her car. I don't do dead people."

The dispatcher also asked, "About how old do you think she is, sir?" to which he responded, "Couldn't tell you. Forty. I don't know." The dispatcher then asked, "You said it looks like she's not breathing, is that correct?"

"Oh, yeah. She looks dead," the 911 caller responded. "She's leaning back in her seat. The feet's sitting upright but the head's cocked to the side towards the window ... her head's back, mouth open. Whatever glasses [are] up, off of her head, cocked to the side. Looks like she's passed out. I don't know. I'm not a doctor."

The caller later told the dispatcher that Mallory's car wasn't pulled into the parking spot all the way and that he'd "look at the cameras" once he gets off the phone to see what happened.

“This is weird," he added. "This is my first time dealing with this."

Mallory competed during season 4 of Extreme Weight Loss in 2014. While on the series, Mallory competed in a Half Ironman, where she biked, swam and ran 70.3 miles in less that eight hours.

