Brandi Mallory, 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star, Dead at 40

Brandi Mallory, a contestant on ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, has died. She was 40.

Mallory's death was first reported by People, who confirmed the news via the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. According to the outlet, the reality TV star died on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Mallory's death was also confirmed via her family through an obituary shared on Legacy.com. According to the site, a memorial service will be held for her on Nov. 19.

Mallory was mourned by fellow Extreme Weight Loss contestant and friend Kim Williams Maxile.

"💕Rest in Love sis. To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going," she wrote on Instagram. "Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life. When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show."

She continued, "We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we’ve known each other our whole life! Girl, I enjoyed our weekend and we just stayed up for 3 days talking about everything. We laughed we cried, we created a project together and I knew we’d be sisters for life. You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world. Love you so much sis."

Mallory competed during season 4 of Extreme Weight Loss in 2014. While on the series, Mallory competed in a Half Ironman, where she biked, swam and ran 70.3 miles in less that eight hours.

Following her time on the series, Mallory had a career as a makeup artist and dance fitness instructor.

