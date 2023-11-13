News

Kevin Turen, 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol' Producer, Dead at 44

By Hope Sloop
Published: 9:18 AM PST, November 13, 2023

Turen's father confirmed his son's death on Sunday night.

Kevin Turen, best known for his work as a producer on HBO's The Idol and Euphoria, has died. He was 44.

According to a statement from his father, Edward Turen, the producer died suddenly over the weekend. No other details have been released yet.

Outside of his work at HBO, Turen worked on A24's Pearl starring Mia Goth, as well as the upcoming sequel, MaXXXine. He also produced the Oscar-nominated Pieces of a Woman starring Vanessa Kirby and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal.   

Turen is additionally credited as a producer for the upcoming season 3 of Euphoria, which HBO recently announced would not premiere until 2025

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," his father said Sunday evening to Deadline

The 44-year-old Hollywood producer was born in New York City and studied cinema at Columbia University before moving out to Los Angeles. 

Turen leaves behind his wife, Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James. 

