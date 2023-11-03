Euphoria fans are in for a longer wait as the highly anticipated season 3 faces delays.

The HBO and Max 2024 content showcase, held on Thursday, confirmed that the next installment of the coming-of-age drama won't grace screens until 2025. This setback is attributed to disruptions caused by strikes involving the show's writers and actors, with production for season 3 not kicking off until 2024.

Season 2 left viewers in suspense with the heartbreaking death of Ashtray, portrayed by Javon Walton, who played the younger brother of Angus Cloud's character, Fezco. The season concluded with a tense standoff involving the police, which included an apparent fatal shooting that left Fezco's fate uncertain. It seemed inevitable that jail time and questions about his health loomed on the horizon due to his gunshot wound.

Tragedy struck off-screen as well when Angus Cloud tragically died in July of an accidental drug overdose. Cloud's family shared their grief, expressing how special Angus was to them and highlighting his openness about his mental health struggles, with a hope that his passing would serve as a reminder to others that they don't have to fight such battles in silence.

How the series will handle Cloud's death remains a mystery, and the fate of Barbie Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, following her exit from the series in August 2022 is equally uncertain. Ferreira, in an earlier interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, explained that she felt there was no suitable direction left for her character to explore in the show, a sentiment shared by both parties involved.

The future of the on-screen drama raises further questions. Rue, played by Zendaya, has a persistent cloud of uncertainty surrounding her sobriety due to her intense drug use in earlier episodes. The season concluded with a voiceover, in which Rue hinted at her continued struggle with sobriety, stating, "I stayed clean through the rest of the school year. I wish I could say that was a decision I made. In some ways, it was just easier. I don’t know if this feeling will last forever, but I am trying."

Rue's relationship with Jules, portrayed by Hunter Schafer, is also up in the air following Schafer's character confessing her lingering feelings for her former girlfriend. Additionally, the tangled web of drama involving Cassie, Maddy, and Nate is far from resolved, with the potential for more twists and turns in the upcoming season.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

