Davide Renne, Moschino Creative Director, Dead at 46

Italian fashion designer and Moschino creative director Davide Renne has died at 46 years old, just nine days into his new role with the fashion company.

On Nov. 10, Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe, shared a statement announcing the death of Renne.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time," the chairman wrote.

"Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened," Ferretti continued.

According to CNN, Renne's first collaboration with the iconic Italian designer was slated to show at Milan Fashion Week in February.

"With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends," the statement concluded.

Renne's own family also confirmed the designer's death in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"It is with a heart full of sorrow that the family announces the sudden loss of Davide," they wrote.

The family also shared information on visitation hours for any of his friends and loved ones to see him before he is laid to rest.

Renne had taken over the creative director position on Nov. 1 from predecessor Jeremy Scott. Scott worked at Moschino for 10 years.

Last month, the designer shared his excitement to start with the fashion house in a statement.

"What fashion — Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery and experimentation," Renne shared in a statement last month when his appointment was announced.

Prior to his position with Moschino, Renne was at Gucci as the head of womenswear and worked closely with former creative director Alessandro Michele, per The New York Times.

