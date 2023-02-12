Ezra Miller is suited up and ready for speed in the official first look at The Flash. A trailer for the upcoming DC Comics film was released during Super Bowl LVII Sunday and saw Miller in the titular role.

Miller stars as Barry Allen in the Andy Muschietti-directed film inspired by the Flashpoint comic book event of 2011, which saw the Scarlet Speedster moving so fast that he changed the timeline, thereby creating an alternate reality.

Barry wants to use his powers to change the timeline to save his mom, who was killed years earlier. And while he has good intentions, changing the timeline also changes things for the worse.

"I completely broke the universe," Barry exclaims.

The trailer includes footage from 2013's Man of Steel, the Superman movie starring Henry Cavill.

"I created a world with no meta-humans and now there's no one to defend us," Barry says, as General Zod's forces invade earth. It's then that Michael Keaton's Batman makes his return.

"Want some help?" Keaton's Bruce Wayne says as he returns to the screen to help multiple Barrys save the time stream.

Keaton famously played Batman in the Tim Burton era. But that's not the only Caped Crusader fighting to keep Gotham safe. Ben Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman, indicating that the multiverse is in full swing in the forthcoming film.

Sasha Calle stars as Supergirl, whose costume is revealed while flying alongside the Batwing.

The film's official plot description reads, "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

While there is a fandom that wants to see Barry do just that, the film comes with its fair share of controversy from Miller, who has been embroiled in several scandals.

In October, Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary into an occupied dwelling – a felony charge after they allegedly entered their neighbor's Vermont home on May 1 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving.

If convicted of burglary, Miller could receive a sentence of up to 25 years behind bars or a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Miller's attorney, Lisa B. Shelkrot, said the star also pleaded not guilty to the petit larceny charge. The sentence for petit larceny in Vermont is one year behind bars or an up to $1,000 fine, or both. So, Miller could face a possible sentence of up to 26 years in jail.

About a month prior, they were arrested in the state after allegedly becoming agitated with bar patrons who were singing karaoke. They were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and were released after posting $500 bail.

In August, Miller said they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." In a statement to Variety, Miller said it had been a "time of intense crisis."

"I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Miller. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The Flash hits theaters June 16.

