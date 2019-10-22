Nothing like a Christmas reunion!

The cast of the '80s sitcom, Facts of Life, is coming back together for the holidays, appearing in Lifetime's festive new film, You Light Up My Christmas. Actresses Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon all star in the upcoming film, airing on Dec. 1.

Fields, 50, also executive produced the project, which is part of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday programming lineup.

“We’re sisters. We have a ball when we get to hang out personally and holidays are about family, memories and fun,” Fields said in a statement. “So, when the opportunity came up to combine all of that with You Light Up My Christmas, I invited Lisa, Mindy and Nancy to make some fun, Christmas cameos and was thrilled they all enthusiastically jumped on board.”

“It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters, from their wardrobe to their names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans,” she continued. “I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year (and played Edna Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes). We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!"

The plot is inspired by real-life events and follows Fields' character, Emma, as she returns home for Christmas and sets out to reignite the town’s festive spirit, and lights, with the help of an old flame. The film comes 40 years after Facts of Life premiered on NBC, as a spin-off to Diff’rent Strokes.

This isn’t the first time that Lifetime has helped reunite beloved television casts in Christmas movies.

Actress Hilarie Burton reunited with some of her One Tree Hill family, including Tyler Hilton and Robert Buckley, for Lifetime’s A Christmas Contract in 2018. Burton then got the gang back together for another holiday flick, A Christmas Wish, premiering on Lifetime on Nov. 28.

See more on the upcoming holiday films below.

