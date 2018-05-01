Faith Hill Gushes Over Husband Tim McGraw’s ‘Smooch Face’ on His 51st Birthday

It’s Tim McGraw’s birthday and Faith Hill is celebrating his “smooch face!”

Hill took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her husband as he turned 51, sharing a sweet snap of her grabbing his face and planting a peck on his cheek.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️,” Hill, 50, captioned the photo. “You give good smooch face😘💃🏼. I love you!”

The celebration comes less than two months after McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland. Afterwards, a rep told ET that the “Humble & Kind” crooner had suffered from dehydration.

McGraw later poked fun at the incident by posting a photo showing him underwater while deep sea fishing, and adding the caption, “Hydrating.”

Hydrating! A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Hill and McGraw are nominated for Top Country Tour for their joint Soul 2 Soul jaunt at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The two are up against fellow country stars Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan.

