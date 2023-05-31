Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick has been found guilty of killing his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

Bliefnick was found guilty Wednesday by an Illinois jury on two counts of home invasion and first-degree murder.

The jury deliberated for approximately four hours before reaching a verdict. He was immediately taken into custody by Adams County sheriff's deputies after the verdict was read.

Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.

The verdict came just a little over a week since the murder trial began on May 23.

Rebecca, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three, was found shot to death in her Quincy, Illinois, home on Feb. 23, amid a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Two weeks later, Bliefnick was arrested and charged on March 13 with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.

Bliefnick appeared in a 2020 episode of Family Feud, according to the Kansas City Star, alongside his parents and siblings.

In the episode, host Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick what his biggest mistake was that he made at his wedding, to which he replied, "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do.'"

"Not my mistake, not my mistake," he continued. "I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

According to an online obituary, Rebecca was a certified trauma nurse specialist and a sexual assault nurse examiner. She was celebrated for her devotion to civil service and being an integral part of her three sons -- Deacon, Grayson and Arlin's -- lives.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jam Master Jay: Third Man Charged in 2002 Murder of Run DMC Member

'Love & Death' Finale: Inside the Bloody Axe Murder and Trial Scenes

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Western in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

Related Gallery