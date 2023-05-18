Leonardo DiCaprio is headed west for his seventh onscreen collaboration with director Martin Scorsese.

Apple TV+ shared the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon on Thursday, giving fans a first look at the upcoming Western crime drama, which centers on a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma, after oil is discovered on tribal land in the Osage Nation.

The film is based on the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

"Greed is an animal that hungers for blood," promises the trailer, amid scenes of violent confrontation and corruption.

The film features DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and First Cow's Lily Gladstone as his wife, Mollie. Other stars include Robert De Niro -- besting DiCaprio, as this is his 11th Scorsese collab -- Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal and more.

Watch the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book."

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere exclusively in select theaters on Oct. 6, and wide on Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

