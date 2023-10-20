Fans Are Not Happy With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wax Figure

Dwayne Johnson's wax figure made its debut this week in Paris and the reviews are in -- fans want it burned to the ground.

The Rock's wax figure was unveiled at Musée Grévin in France and fans were quick to notice that the wax figure is lacking the actor's darker skin tone. What's more, a throng of fans think the wax figure actually resembles his Fast co-star, Vin Diesel, whom The Rock had a very public feud with not that long ago.

That comparison prompted one person to tweet, "Are they trying to heal the spat between The Rock and Vin Diesel by doing a two for one wax figure?"

While many have said that this rendition is not nearly as bad as the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust from 2017 (which has since been fixed!), fans are furious that the museum had to gaul to think the life-size wax figure is a presentable product. And the backlash was swift, as Musée Grévin's Instagram account became flooded with comments from fans blasting the wax figure.

Getty

"He’s missing melanin. FIX IT!" one fan commented. Another wrote, "Why’s he white? And when are you going to fix it?"

A quick scroll in the comments section reveals a bunch of Mr. Clean GIFs, with one person commenting, "Dwayne THE EXTRA INSTA SMOOTH FILTER Johnson."

Getty

The Rock has yet to react to the wax figure, but it's possible he'll take it all in stride and maybe crack a laugh or two. It's kinda his thing.

Case in point, a fan last year tweeted video comparing The Rock's trademark eyebrow lift (dubbed "The People's Eyebrow" from his time as a WWE star) to a cow doing the exact same thing. The person who tweeted the video then asked, "Who did it better?"

Getty

The 10-second video quickly went viral, and it got Johnson's attention. He responded with, "Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend."

Rock-solid response.

