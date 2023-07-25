It's been a long road to get here, but Dwayne Johnson is officially back in the Fast & Furious family!

In ET's exclusive look at special features from Fast X's digital and Blu-ray release, Vin Diesel and director Louis Leterrier open up about the film’s cliffhanger ending, as well as the return of Johnson's "legendary lawman" Luke Hobbs in a post-credits scene.

"There's no Fast & Furious without an amazing tag at the end," Leterrier notes.

But what about bringing back that estranged member of the Fast cast?

Following a social media spat between Diesel and Johnson, Johnson vowed in 2021 that there was "no chance" of him returning to star in a Fast & Furious movie -- with plans instead to spin off his and Jason Statham's characters in a series of Hobbs & Shaw films.

However, the Fast X post-credits scene features Jason Momoa's villain calling Hobbs to tell him he's coming for him next -- all but confirming Johnson's return for the 11th Fast film. The actor will also star in an upcoming Hobbs-focused Fast & Furious film that will bridge the gap between Fast X and the upcoming Fast X: Part II.

"It was no easy task, because so much has been created in this universe," Diesel says of Johnson's return in the featurette. "To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

The franchise star previously told ET that he was proud of each member of the "great cast" that makes up the extended Fast family.

"We lead with love," he shared. "We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

As for the fate of his character, Dom Toretto, after Fast X concluded with Dom and his son, Little Brian, facing an explosive attack on a dam from Momoa's antagonist, Diesel said fans will have to wait and see.

"When you end a movie with a cliffhanger of that magnitude, you only do that when you believe that your audience believes in you," he shared.

For more Fast X content, check out ET's exclusive look at the film's blooper reel below! Fast X is out on digital Aug. 1 and Blu-ray on Aug. 8.

