The Fast & Furious family is reportedly approaching the end of the road -- but not before a few more high-octane adventures!

Following the release of the most recent installment, Fast X -- which has grossed over $652 million to date worldwide -- fans have plenty of questions about what's to come. Will Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto make it out of this epic saga alive? Will the crew lose even more of their own as they attempt to finish off Jason Momoa's vengeful villain? What does Dwayne Johnson's return to the franchise mean -- and will he share a scene with Diesel?

Plus, whatever happened to the Hobbs & Shaw sequel? Read on to find out everything we currently know about the future of the Fast fam.

Fast X Part 2

Diesel officially announced the release date of Fast X Part 2 on June 12, sharing a photo of himself with Fast X's main antagonist, Momoa -- who plays Dante Reyes, the son of the drug lord that Dom and the crew stole from and killed in Fast Five.

"April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away," Diesel captioned the pic. "I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget."

"Thank you all for showing up like you always do…. 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty," he continued. "For those who didn’t know the Fast X was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love…"

The sequel will likely pick up where Fast X left off -- with the fate of Dom and his son, Brian, hanging in the balance after Dante blew them up in a massive dam explosion. Hopefully, we'll also see more on the return of Gal Gadot's resurrected Gisele Yashar and Johnson's Luke Hobbs -- who appeared in a post-credits scene, teasing his return to the franchise.

Untitled Dwayne Johnson Film

On the heels of the Fast X release, fans had plenty of questions about the Hobbs post-credits scene, which brought Johnson's character back into the fold as the next target of Momoa's vengeance. Then, in June 2023, Johnson made the surprising announcement that he would be returning to the franchise in an as-yet-untitled film.

At the time, ET confirmed that Universal Pictures is developing an untitled Fast & Furious film starring Johnson as Hobbs. The film will not be a standalone, or related to the actor's Hobbs & Shaw spinoff with Jason Statham. It will instead be a Hobbs-focused continuation of events in Fast X that will bridge the gap and set up the events of the upcoming Fast X: Part 2.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson shared in his announcement, referencing the pair's years-long public feud. "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

Following a social media spat between Diesel and Johnson, Johnson vowed in 2021 that there was "no chance" of him returning to star in a Fast & Furious movie. However, the Fast X post-credits scene features Momoa's villain calling Hobbs to tell him he's coming for him next, setting up the big return.

ET spoke with Diesel at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles in May 2023, where he reacted to Johnson's cameo.

"We have such a great cast," Diesel shared. "We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

"That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever," he added, "and you see that in this franchise."

Hobbs & Shaw 2?

The 2019 team-up spinoff between Johnson and Statham's Fast-canon characters seemed to be born from the feud between Johnson and Diesel -- a way to keep Johnson in the Fast family without the two having to share the screen. Following the release of the first film, officially titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, there was plenty of talk of a sequel. However, it seems the heat has died down in recent months.

In December 2022, producer Kelly McCormick confirmed as much, telling ComicBook.com, "We would love to [make a sequel], but admitting that "there's no conversations at this time."

"I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spinoff in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff," McCormick said of the first Hobbs & Shaw film. "And that was intentional but not necessarily because we had plans in mind just because it would be fun to have different players for them to play with if anybody or we wanted to go for it in a different way. So, you know, I don't know, I mean Dwayne's a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, you know, we're ready if he wants to and until then he's just dominating so all power to him."

