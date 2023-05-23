'Fast X': Audiences Are Having Big Feelings About This Unexpected Cameo
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't seen Fast X, proceed with caution.
Pete Davidson loves a random cameo. The 29-year-old comedian is currently starring in his new Peacock show, Bupkis, but that hasn't stopped him from popping up at random in several recent blockbuster films.
After his Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spot, Davidson surprised Fast X fans with his role as Bowie when the movie hit theaters this past weekend.
The brief cameo happens about halfway through the action film when the Fast crew visits London to load up on weapons, transportation, and even psychedelic muffins.
Davidson's appearance proved to be polarizing for many fans, who seemed to be thrown off by the moment, taking to Twitter to talk about it.
This isn't Davidson's last blockbuster role this year. It's also been revealed that the former Saturday Night Live star will be voicing Mirage in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
