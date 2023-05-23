Spoiler Alert: If you haven't seen Fast X, proceed with caution.

Pete Davidson loves a random cameo. The 29-year-old comedian is currently starring in his new Peacock show, Bupkis, but that hasn't stopped him from popping up at random in several recent blockbuster films.

After his Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spot, Davidson surprised Fast X fans with his role as Bowie when the movie hit theaters this past weekend.

The brief cameo happens about halfway through the action film when the Fast crew visits London to load up on weapons, transportation, and even psychedelic muffins.

Davidson's appearance proved to be polarizing for many fans, who seemed to be thrown off by the moment, taking to Twitter to talk about it.

Pete Davidson has cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Fast X *and* Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, that is lowkey too much Pete even from someone who likes Pete — rgs (@okitsRGS) May 22, 2023

entire theater groaned when pete davidson showed up in fast x — monica 🌊 (@monalbums) May 21, 2023

WTF IS PETE DAVIDSON DOING IN FAST AND FURIOUS — luce⁷ (@knjmonos) May 22, 2023

IM LOSING MY MIND WHY IS PETE DAVIDSON ON DISCORD????

FAST X SUCKS pic.twitter.com/Jn2yzHhsG7 — isaac² (@isaacwhom) May 22, 2023

I didnt really care about Pete Davidson either way but the fact his role in Fast X was not instead played by Paul Scheer or Jason Mantzoukas has made me a hater — Mike Feehan (@mikeseriously) May 22, 2023

“Marvel is jury duty for celebrities” okay yes but can we talk about how the fast and furious movies are also jury duty for celebrities? Because why was John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Rita Moreno in a movie together — Ellie (@elliotraughton) May 22, 2023

FAST X is a true cinematic fever dream but I still can’t get over the scene where they randomly go to an Internet cafe run by Pete Davidson and Sung Kang accidentally eats a psychedelic muffin (?) while someone is visibly playing Final Fantasy 14 in the background — AJ Moser (@Radmure) May 22, 2023

#FastX gave us Pete Davidson getting punched in the face, what more do you want? — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) May 23, 2023

HOW DID THEY GET PETE DAVIDSON FOR FAST X — the misanthrope called asshole (@txtdarieshol) May 23, 2023

If you're wondering when's the best time to take a pee break during Fast X at the theater, go during the Pete Davidson cameo you won't miss anything important — Mitch (@knownasbones) May 23, 2023

i realise that part of pete davidson’s job is to be an actor but seeing him in fast x and gotg 3 is like this man is doing side quests — ree | woo girl era (@stardustandhome) May 22, 2023

This isn't Davidson's last blockbuster role this year. It's also been revealed that the former Saturday Night Live star will be voicing Mirage in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vin Diesel Gives Touching Reason of Why He Won't Admit to ‘Fast & Furious' Franchise’s Future (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chase Sui Wonders Talks 'Sacred' Relationship With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Made a Secret Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return Canceled Amid Writers Guild Strike

Related Gallery