Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his famous feud with his Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson shared that he and Diesel had a "peace meeting" after their back-and-forth blew up on Instagram, but Johnson said it was anything but peaceful.

"Well, there was a meeting," Johnson told the magazine. "I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there."

The two made headlines in 2016 due to a reported on-set feud which started when Johnson called a few of his male Fast & Furious co-stars "candy a**es" and "unprofessional" on Instagram, which fans quickly speculated was about Diesel. A source told ET at the time that 54-year-old Diesel and 49-year-old Johnson definitely clashed on set during filming.

While he doesn't necessarily regret what he said, the Jungle Cruise star did admit that bringing their feud to social media in the since-deleted post wasn't "the right thing to do."

"It wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day," Johnson shared. "I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do."

Johnson went on to explain that the former co-stars are just "philosophically two different people" who "approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways."

"It’s the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners. And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you’re at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners — with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more," he explained. And I think it’s always been important to me to always be straight up and look somebody in the eye. And if you say you’re going to do something, do it."

Johnson again addressed the comments the Bloodshot actor made in Men's Health about showing the former wrestler "tough love" during his time filming the Fast & Furious saga.

"We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love," Diesel said of pushing the character of "Hobbs" out of Johnson. "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

While Diesel claimed at the time that his tough love approach was done for the "good of the films," Johnson called bulls**t.

"One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bulls**t with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all," Johnson shared. "And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too."

