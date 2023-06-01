Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious family for good!

Dwayne Johnson took to social media on Thursday to share with fans that his Fast X credits cameo wasn't a fluke -- he's coming back in the mix in a new upcoming film.

ET can confirm Universal Pictures is developing an untitled Fast & Furious film starring Johnson as rogue lawman Luke Hobbs. The film will not be a standalone, or related to Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw spinoff with Jason Statham. It will instead be a Hobbs-focused continuation of events in Fast X that will bridge the gap and set up the events of the upcoming Fast X: Part II.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson shared in his message, referencing the pair's years-long public feud. "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

"I've built my career on an 'Audience First' mentality and that will always serve as my North Star," he added.

Following a social media spat between Diesel and Johnson, Johnson vowed in 2021 that there was "no chance" of him returning to star in a Fast & Furious movie. However, the Fast X post-credits scene features Jason Momoa's villain calling Hobbs to tell him he's coming for him next, setting up the big return.

ET spoke with Diesel at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles last month, where he reacted to Johnson's cameo.

"We have such a great cast," Diesel shared. "We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

"That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever," he added, "and you see that in this franchise."

Fast X is in theaters now.

