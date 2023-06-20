In the Fast & Furious cinematic universe, no character is ever gone for good!

Fans of the high-octane franchise have learned that lesson time and again as our favorite heroes return -- the #JusticeForHan hashtag was avenged when Sun Kang's character returned in F9 and our favorite villains switch sides to join the good guys. (Remember when Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs was the antagonist of Fast 5?)

Fast X, the latest installment, directed by Louis Leterrier, brought back not one, but two thrilling characters to the franchise, with Hobbs appearing in a post-credits scene -- launching a Johnson-led standalone film that will fit into the timeline between Fast X and Fast X Part 2.

But the biggest shocker of all came in the film's final moments. As Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) escaped the Antarctic black site where they were being held, a submarine arrives to rescue them. On board is Gisele Yashar, played by Gal Gadot, who's been thought to be dead since Fast & Furious 6, when she seemed to sacrifice herself to save Han as the team attempted to take control of a giant airplane in the climatic runway sequence.

"It was great," Gadot said of of returning to the franchise while speaking with ET's Denny Directo at Netflix's Tudum fan event in Brazil over the weekend. "The Fast saga was my first film I've ever done. It was my second project in my entire life."

The Wonder Woman actress shared that playing Gisele in the fourth, fifth and sixth Fast franchise films was her "first break," especially with American audiences. "It's incredible to see what they've managed to create," she said.

So, is Gisele back for good? Could we see her in Fast X Part 2 or Johnson's standalone film?

"Let me just say DJ and I had some conversations, but nothing [is official]," she shared. "There's a writers strike... who knows!"

Either way, Gadot's not shy about expressing her appreciation for the Fast fans and the way they have supported her character.

"I feel like the love that Gisele has from the fans is something that I'm not taking for granted," she marveled.

The actress was in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum fan event in support of her upcoming spy thriller, Heart of Stone, and sat down with co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt to rave about the upcoming Netflix feature.

"It was a lot of fun," she shared of making the film, which takes her character, CIA agent Rachel Stone, on a dangerous mission to protect an important technological asset known as "The Heart."

In Gadot's words, "It was a stretch, it was challenging and exciting and electric -- it was all different things. I think that we've managed to create a really fun and dramatic and feel-good action film."

As for a possible sequel, Gadot, Dornan and Bhatt agreed, "We would love to continue this journey together."

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix. Fast X is in theaters and available for digital rental and purchase now.

RELATED CONTENT:

What's Next for the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise?

Vin Diesel Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast X' Return

Gal Gadot Talks Being Considered for Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Role

'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Watch Gal Gadot's Intense New Spy Thriller

Gal Gadot Opens Up About Almost Being in 'Barbie' and Her Potential Wonder Woman Return! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery