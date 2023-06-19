Before Margot Robbie took on the role of the world's most iconic toy figure in the upcoming and hotly anticipated Barbie, there was another actress the filmmakers had in mind -- Gal Gadot.

The stunning Wonder Woman star walked the carpet at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, and she stopped to talk with ET's Denny Directo about reports that producers -- including Robbie herself -- first thought of Gadot for the titular role.

Robbie told Vogue, in an interview published in May, that Gadot was considered, but wasn't available, and yet served as a sort of template for the character, explaining, "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy."

"Margo, I love you!" Gadot told ET in response to the actress' remarks. "I'll do anything with you, I'll be [in] anything with you!"

According to Robbie's comments to Vogue, Gadot embodies the ideals of Barbie "because she is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

Gadot's sincerity and beauty proved to be the perfect combination when it came to playing Wonder Woman, twice, in the DCEU.

Fans were disappointed to learn last year that Wonder Woman 3 would not be moving forward under the studio's new leadership. However, at Sunday's fan event, Gadot hinted that the franchise might not be over.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes," Gadot told ET, "and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

Meanwhile, the trailer for Gadot's upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Heart of Stone, just dropped over the weekend.

In the action thriller, Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with even bigger secrets than the ones she keeps as an elite operative. After being compromised in the field, Rachel goes rogue in an attempt to find and protect The Heart, an advanced technological asset vital to the mysterious global peacekeeping organization known as The Charter.

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.

