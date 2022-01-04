Gal Gadot Says She Would Give Birth 'Once a Week If I Could'

If there's one thing Gal Gadot loves to do, it's giving birth!

In an interview with InStyle for its Badass Women February 2022 issue, the Wonder Woman star got candid about childbirth, and the magical experiences she's had welcoming her three daughters into the world despite the "hard" pregnancies she endured along the way.

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible," Gadot who shares Alma, 10, Maya, 4 and Daniella, 8 months, with husband Jaron, gushed. "But the pregnancies are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."

It's a role much bigger than the ones the 36-year-old portrays onscreen, telling the magazine that the most badass thing she does is juggle her family life and her acting career.

"Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby. When you're on set, you're like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother," she explained. "It's not about me, it's, 'OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.' That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career."

And she does it all while speaking her mind, whether that's about what she believes in or the massive pay disparity for women in Hollywood.

"Oh, I was always, 'F**k it, I’m going to talk now.' I was never shy about my voice," Gadot, who's rocking a fresh set of fringe bangs on the cover revealed. "That could have something to do with the culture I’m coming from, the directness and cut-the-bullsh*t."

While she says that people love to portray women as jealous, the pay raise she got for Wonder Woman 1984 allowed for a real camaraderie among her peers in the industry.

"There was a big sense of camaraderie. People love to portray women as if we cat fight and we're jealous, but there was so much love and support, and like, 'Yes! Finally!' I got that from amazing women around the world — big actresses too," Gadot shared. "I thought, 'Oh my god, I can't believe she just thanked me.' It was interesting timing, because as the movie was coming out, the #MeToo movement really started to take off. It was as if the stars had aligned."

Gadot is taking on anther badass woman in her upcoming film, Cleopatra, where she'll star as the Egyptian queen in a new portrayal of the iconic ruler which will highlight just how strategic and smart she was as a woman sitting atop one of the world's biggest thrones.

"I can’t reveal a lot, but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story. We’re going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we’re living in today," she said. "I’ve watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now.”

Gadot's full interview with InStyle will be featured in the magazine's February issue, which hits newsstands Jan. 14.

