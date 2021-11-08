Gal Gadot knows the show must go on!

The actress recalled an on-set injury she sustained while filming her latest movie, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. While Johnson told ET's Matt Cohen there was "so much blood," he couldn't help but share Gadot's epic response to getting hurt.

"I cut my toe, remember?" Gadot told the two, with Johnson replying, "Big cut."

"I was bleeding. I almost died," the Wonder Woman star joking said, adding, "You know the part when I’m kicking the handcuffs? Then I cut my toe. I just went all for it."

However, when it came to getting help, Gadot was ready to keep filming.

"At that time there was so much blood on the set. We were all concerned, EMTs were coming in, everyone was coming in, making it a big deal," Johnson recalled. "And she said something I'll never forget. She goes, 'I ain't got time to bleed,' and then we just kept shooting. It's like, holy sh*t. She's my hero!"

Red Notice follows Johnson as an FBI profiler who must team up with one of the most wanted art thieves (Reynolds) to catch an elusive crook (Gadot) who's always one step ahead.

Gadot and Johnson previously worked together on the Fast and Furious franchise, and couldn't wait to work together again.

"I must say from the days of Fast and Furious, I absolutely connected with DJ and adored and loved him," Gadot gushed. "And I was looking for the right opportunity to go back and work with him again and this was just the perfect one."

"DJ is so talented and smart and kind and fun and funny to work with. He's such a generous partner," the actress continued. "And we just share so much in common. He's such an amazing family guy. We both have three girls. It's just such a delight to be able to work with people that you get along with and enjoy working with."

As for The Rock, he added, "I have always admired Gal from day one when we met. We did connect, and the Fast and Furious movies are a great learning curve for any actor and director when you go in and out, and you weave yourself in and out of that world. So we got to know each other very well. We had connected…There's a reason why she's in the position she's in and why she's been able to hold this position for quite some time."

The two also hope to reunite in the future, possibly bringing Wonder Woman and Black Adam together on the big screen. Johnson will make his debut as the anti-hero next year.

"We would love that. That'd be fun," Gal said, with Johnson adding, "I think there's a way to make something like that happen, even if it's for a second or two. Because the bottom line is this, we could talk about it all we want, but the truth is I think it would be great for fans and fans would really love it. So we can figure that out. She has some juice, I got a little pull."

Gadot added, "We're working on it. We're talking to the right people."

ET previously chatted with Reynolds, where he revealed who he thinks would win in a fight between Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Black Adam. Watch the video below to hear his response.

Red Notice is now in select theaters and will stream on Netflix on Nov. 12.

