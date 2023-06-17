'Heart of Stone' Trailer: Watch Gal Gadot Infiltrate a Top-Secret Organization in New Spy Thriller
Gal Gadot is taking on her next mission in the upcoming spy thriller, Heart of Stone.
Netflix shared the first trailer for the film -- which also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Sophie Okonedo -- during their Tudum live fan event on Saturday.
Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Parker, stars Gadot as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with even bigger secrets than the ones she keeps as an elite operative.
After being compromised in the field, Rachel goes rogue in an attempt to find and protect The Heart, an advanced technological asset vital to the mysterious global peacekeeping organization known as The Charter.
"If you own The Heart, you own the world," an ominous voice warns in the clip.
Watch the full trailer below:
The film also stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready and more.
Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.
