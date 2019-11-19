'Fargo' Creator Noah Hawley to Write and Direct Next 'Star Trek' Film

Noah Hawley is heading to the U.S.S. Enterprise.

According to multiple reports, the Legion and Fargo director is in talks to write and direct the fourth Star Trek film. He will also produce alongside J.J. Abrams.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, however, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are expected to return to the franchise, per Deadline.

The Abrams-directed Star Trek, starring Pine and Quinto, was released in 2009, with its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, coming out in 2013. The third film, Star Trek Beyond, was released in 2016 and was directed by Justin Lin. It was also Anton Yelchin's final Star Trek film, before his traffic death that year.

Earlier this year, John Cho, who portrays Sulu in the films, told ET that he was "optimistic" that a fourth film would still happen.

"I certainly am down, and to be honest," Cho expressed. "Somebody at some point will all get on the same page and just do it. That's my belief, maybe I'm being optimistic."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 Teaser and New 'Picard' Trailer Unveiled at NYCC: Watch Now

'Star Trek: Discovery' Boss on the 'Satisfying,' Iconic Finale Ending and Season 3 Plans (Exclusive)

'Star Trek: Picard' Cast Reveals Why Picard Came Out of Retirement | Comic-Con 2019 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery