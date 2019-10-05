'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 Teaser and New 'Picard' Trailer Unveiled at NYCC: Watch Now
New York Comic Con proved especially prosperous for Star Trek fans, as the first teaser trailer for Stark Trek: Discovery season three and a brand new look at Star Trek: Picard were unveiled during Saturday's panel.
Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala were on hand to debut the first look at season three, which will see Commander Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery jump 930 years into the future.
Watch the teaser trailer below:
During the panel, the Discovery cast also engaged in a Q&A session, in which they talked about what to expect in season three.
Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Picard castmates Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora, then took the stage to premiere a new trailer for their series, which sees Stewart reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the one-time Starfleet captain's next chapter of his life.
Discovery won't start streaming until 2020, but Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman has a little something to hold Trekkies over until then, surprise dropping the first episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Now available on CBS All Access, "Q&A" follows Ethan Peck's Ensign Spock and Rebecca Romijn's Number One during the former's first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Star Trek: Discovery returns in 2020 and Star Trek: Picard premieres Jan. 23, 2020 on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Short Treks are now streaming, with a new episode dropping the second Thursday of each month starting Oct. 10.
