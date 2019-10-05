New York Comic Con proved especially prosperous for Star Trek fans, as the first teaser trailer for Stark Trek: Discovery season three and a brand new look at Star Trek: Picard were unveiled during Saturday's panel.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala were on hand to debut the first look at season three, which will see Commander Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery jump 930 years into the future.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

During the panel, the Discovery cast also engaged in a Q&A session, in which they talked about what to expect in season three.

What do you hope to explore in Season 3?



"Time changes everything. We're going a thousand years in the future... Trek is the ultimate beacon of hope... We're looking to have something to say about the world that it is now reflected in the future that we present." -@Alex_Kurtzman — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

How did it feel seeing the evolution of your character?



"I'm so grateful to the writers because I feel that everything is handled with such courage and respect and gentleness." - @SonequaMG — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

Talk to me about Stamets and Culber.



"We've spanned life and death... Where we left off was a realization on Culber's part that Stamets really is home." - @wcruz73 — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

"Yes, it's cool that we're in the future, but they're also really allowing everyone to reckon with on a personal level what it's like to leave everything behind." - @albinokid on the jump to the future — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

"Sometimes it's ugly and uncomfortable and hurtful, but duty calls." - @SonequaMG on sacrificing everything for the greater good and for the Federation — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Picard castmates Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora, then took the stage to premiere a new trailer for their series, which sees Stewart reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the one-time Starfleet captain's next chapter of his life.

A legend never leaves the fight.

Stream #StarTrekPicard January 23, only on @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/BfhNaB1eIjpic.twitter.com/54prvNjZtx — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

Discovery won't start streaming until 2020, but Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman has a little something to hold Trekkies over until then, surprise dropping the first episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Now available on CBS All Access, "Q&A" follows Ethan Peck's Ensign Spock and Rebecca Romijn's Number One during the former's first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Discover Spock's first day on the Enterprise. Stream Star Trek: #ShortTreks "Q&A" now on @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/bdZMYXO2VLpic.twitter.com/9cOAkYCl3x — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 5, 2019

Star Trek: Discovery returns in 2020 and Star Trek: Picard premieres Jan. 23, 2020 on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Short Treks are now streaming, with a new episode dropping the second Thursday of each month starting Oct. 10.

