The stars aligned for Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in Italy. The West Side Story actor took to Instagram Wednesday to a slideshow of his time in the European country, which included a reunion with his The Fault in Our Stars castmate.

In the photos, Elgort and Woodley, 30, got cozy over dinner, sitting side by side as they enjoyed their meal. Another shot from Elgort's Italian vacation shows Woodley sitting opposite him at yet another dinner, this time with the 28-year-old pouring the Big Little Lies actress some bubbly.

"It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," Elgort captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments with questions for the pair, with one user asking, "Wait! You guys dating!? 😍," while another wrote, "the romance of the fault in the stars is not over 😍."

While the pics definitely sparked romance rumors, it wasn't the only outing that saw the former co-stars get close as of late.

Earlier in the week, Woodley took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the two attempting to reenact the famous lift from Dirty Dancing.

In the series of IG Stories, the actress explained to her followers that it "took a few tries" to nail the lift before they "finally got there."

Elgort shared a photo of the moment to his own grid, captioning the post, "Clean dancing w Shai 💚🇮🇹❤️."

Woodley and Elgort have been friends since starring as each other’s love interests in the 2014 film The Fault in Our Stars. Since then, they have gone on to co-star in other films, including as brother and sister in 2014's Divergent and its two sequels, Insurgent and Allegiant.

In 2017, Elgort spoke to ET about The Fault in Our Stars and his relationship with Woodley.

"I see her occasionally, and she's always incredible," Elgort said at the time.

