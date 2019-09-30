Ansel Elgort is opening up about his views on love.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 25-year-old Goldfinch star discusses his goals for the next five years, many of which are centered around his personal life.

"I’d like to have done a few plays and performed my music," he tells the outlet. "I’d also like to find a lot more love."

"It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend," he continues of Violetta Komyshan, his high school sweetheart and current girlfriend. "I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off."

As for the kind of love he pictures in his future, Elgort says that he's "in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?"

"I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great," he adds of his Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars co-star. "There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can’t help, but you just have to be disciplined…We’re primitive beings."

During the sit-down, Elgort also opens up about his May decision to post 17 topless pics in 10 minutes.

"Nudity is such a trigger for our society," he says of the pics. "... I was hanging out and somehow -- and this is almost embarrassing to admit -- I just did a photoshoot with myself. I took a bunch of photos of myself and decided to post them because it was honest. I’m obsessed with the idea of not wearing a mask."

Watch the video below for more on the West Side Story star.

