The first look at The Goldfinch is here!

In the first trailer for the highly-anticipated adaptation of Donna Tartt's 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Ansel Elgort's Theo Decker is reeling with the loss of his mother, Audrey (Hailey Wist), who died during a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13.

The death of Theo's mother "changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love," according to the official description of the film. "Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day... a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch."

With flashes of the bombing, the aftermath, drug use, parties and lots of tears, it's clear that there will be no shortage of emotional turmoil throughout the film, which was directed by John Crowley.

"In Amsterdam, I dreamt that I saw my mother again, same beautiful pale blue eyes," Elgort, as Theo, says in a voice over. "When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might of led me some place happier.

In the two-minute long trailer, fans of the book get their first peek at Nicole Kidman as Mrs. Barbour, Oakes Fegley as young Theo, Finn Wolfhard as young Boris, Sarah Paulson as Xandra, and Luke Wilson as Larry Decker. The film also stars Aneurin Barnard, Jeffrey Wright, Ashleigh Cummings, Willa Fitzgerald, Aimee Laurence, Denis O'Hare and Boyd Gaines.

The Goldfinch hits theaters on Sept. 13.

