FBI: Most Wanted gets personal in Tuesday's season 4 finale, which sends FBI Supervisory Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) back to the past as he revisits the death of his brother, Mikey, 25 years earlier. When evidence emerges that his brother's presumed killer, Larry Michael Davis (Julian Rozell Jr.), was seeking another trial based on his innocence, it was revealed that the original prosecutor withheld crucial evidence -- a witness who saw Remy's brother arguing with a white man, meaning Larry couldn't have been the murderer.

With new intel in hand and a renewed purpose, Remy enlists the help of the Fugitive Task Force to try and catch Mikey's killer for good in the season closer, titled "Heaven Falling," stopping at nothing to bring justice for his late brother. After all, his death was the catalyst for Remy's decision to become an FBI agent in the first place and fuels his day-to-day approach to the job.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the emotional finale as Remy attempts to piece together the clues that could lead him to Mikey's real killer after speaking with the witness in question, Cassie Fortner, who was once homeless and possibly a drug user, but now sober and running a Christian rehab clinic.

In the clip, Remy desperately locates a key photo of Mikey and three of his friends from that fateful spring break trip in 1997, disclosing to his sister, Claire (Rebecca Brooksher), that Cassie told him "it wasn't a white man Mikey was fighting with on the beach, it was a white kid about his age."

"Not only that, she said one of them was wearing a Mets jersey, No. 16," Remy shares, referring to baseball player Dwight Gooden, who was Mikey's favorite player.

"It was definitely Mikey she saw that night," he confirms. "The question is, who was this kid that he was fighting with?"

A stunned Claire digests the news as she looks at the old photograph. "Are you saying that Mikey was killed by one of his friends?" she asks.

"I don't know, but we definitely can't rule it out," Remy concludes.

In previewing the dramatic hour, McDermott exclusively tells ET that the events of the finale have been a long time coming.

“This is the episode I’ve been waiting for since I signed on to play Remy Scott and truly understood the reason he became an FBI agent, to find out who really murdered his little brother," the actor says. "Everything is resolved in this jam-packed hour of television and if this isn’t a season finale, I don’t know what is!”

The season 4 finale of FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

