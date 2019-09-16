Felicity Huffman Cracks a Smile During Outing After Prison Sentencing

Felicity Huffman appears to have a sunny outlook after receiving her 14-day prison sentence last week.

Wearing tennis shoes, gray leggings, a magenta pullover and sporting a sweatshirt tied around her waist, the 56-year-old actress grinned while leaving a rehab center in L.A. on Sunday with her 19-year-old daughter, Sophia.

It's possible the visit to the center is part of the 250 hours of community service, working one-on-one with children, included in her sentence. The rehab center does provide assistance to homeless youth.

In addition to her 14-day sentence and mandatory community service, Huffman was fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May for her part in the massive college admissions scandal.

However, while Huffman appears to be putting the controversy behind her, a source tells ET that Lori Loughlin is shaken by the fellow actress' sentence, considering she allegedly paid far more than Huffman, $500,000 in comparison to the Desperate Housewives star's alleged $15,000.

Loughlin was allegedly paying bribes to get her daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither had ever participated in the sport.

"Lori has kept a close eye on Felicity throughout the case and after hearing her 14-day sentence, she's been incredibly panicked," the source told ET. "She can't help thinking, if Felicity received real prison time, what could that mean for her?"

While Huffman pleaded guilty, Loughlin pleaded not guilty to steeper allegations, begging lots of questions concerning her upcoming trial.

The source added: "Lori didn't believe Felicity should have pleaded guilty but now watching her situation play out, she's been in fear of what's to come for her. Right now, her friends fear the prosecution wants to make an example out of her, not only for the crime she's been accused of, but her not guilty plea."

