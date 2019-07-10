The first trailer for Otherhood, starring Felicity Huffman, Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette, dropped Wednesday, and it teases a story of mothers trying to reconnect with their sons who've left the nest.



The new promo kicks off with Helen (Huffman) and her pals, Carol (Bassett) and Gillian (Arquette), enjoying brunch when they realize that their sons all dropped the ball when Mother’s Day arrived.



Instead of taking the neglect lying down, the trio decides to head to New York City, where their adult children live, and force them to face the fact that they’ve let their relationships deteriorate.



The first to be dropped off at their son's house is Carol, and as the car pulls away, Helen screams, "Don’t take no for an answer! Make him love you!"



What follows is a series of awkward encounters as the three women drop in on their sons' lives uninvited, finding them independent and not exactly appreciating the surprise visit.

The trip to the Big Apple also includes some adventures with the moms, including them heading to the club, enjoying dessert and getting makeovers. Of course, the trailer also hints at the possibility of redemption between the boys and their mothers.



“You taught me there is room in every story for a better ending,” Carol’s son, Matt (Sinqua Walls), says as viewers are treated to a montage of the girls cutting loose together.

Netflix

Otherhood starts streaming on Netflix Aug. 2.

While Huffman appeared in the Netflix mini-series, When They See Us, Otherhood marks her first movie release since she found herself in the middle of a college admissions scandal.

On March 12, Huffman was among dozens of parents, including fellow actress Lori Loughlin, charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in a nationwide college entrance cheating scandal. That same day, Huffman was arrested by the FBI, and accused of paying $15,000 to help get her daughter, Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT.

Huffman appeared in court to make a guilty plea in April and a month later was back in court to formally plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 13, 2019, just nine days before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, where When They See Us, her first project since the bribery scheme came to light, is expected to be nominated in several categories, although she was not submitted.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Felicity Huffman Not Submitted for 2019 Emmy Consideration Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman Celebrates Daughter Sofia's Graduation Amid College Admissions Scandal

Donald Trump Won't Apologize to Central Park Five Following Success of 'When They See Us'

Related Gallery