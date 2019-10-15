Felicity Huffman is starting her prison sentence.

A source close to Huffman's family tells ET that her husband, William H. Macy, drove her to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. "Felicity was resigned to the fact she has to pay her dues to society. She is looking forward to putting this all behind her," the source says. "Bill drove her there and dropped her off. Bill is supporting her and standing by her. He’s a rock and very supportive. She has a lot of family and friend support around her."

Last month, the 56-year-old actress was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, and on Tuesday morning, she turned herself in to the facility, ET can confirm. Huffman had until Oct. 25 to turn herself in, and is scheduled to be released on Oct. 28.

In addition to jail time, Huffman was sentenced to one year of supervised release, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service working one-on-one with children.

"Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions," Huffman's rep told ET on Tuesday. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed -- one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service -- when she is released."

Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, 19-year-old Sophia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. During her sentencing on Sept. 13, Huffman cried and told the judge that she took full responsibility for her actions and was prepared for whatever sentencing was handed down. The actress also apologized to her husband as well as her daughters, 19-year-old Sophia and 17-year-old Georgia, and said she betrayed them all.

In a statement after the sentencing, Huffman -- who formally pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud back in April -- said she accepted the court's decision.

"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation," the statement read. "I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children."

"I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person," Huffman's statement continued. "My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."

A source told ET prior to the sentencing that the actress was "very emotional," but trying to stay strong for her family. The source added that Huffman and 69-year-old Macy still have "a very strong relationship," and although they want this ordeal to be behind them, they "fully understand and respect the legal process."

