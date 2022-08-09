Fetty Wap is now back in police custody after prosecutors allege he wielded a gun and repeatedly threatened to kill someone while on a FaceTime call.

According to multiple reports, the "Trap Queen" rapper was arrested Monday in Newark, New Jersey and indicted in federal court in the Eastern District of New York after prosecutors claim in court documents that they obtained a video recording of a FaceTime call in which Fetty -- real name is William Junior Maxwell II -- threatened to kill someone.

Prosecutors claim the FaceTime call went down on Dec. 11, 2021, and a video recording of that call allegedly shows the rapper pointing a gun at someone and saying, "Imma kill you and everybody you with." Prosecutors also claim the video shows Fetty saying "I'm gonna kill you" several times, and that Fetty called the person a "rat." The person on the receiving end of the call is identified only as "John Doe" in the court documents.

Due to these findings, a judge revoked Fetty's $500,000 bond for violating the terms of his Nov. 5, 2021 release in connection to his federal drug trafficking case. Back in October 2021, Fetty was arrested and charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York.

The rapper was arrested along with five others. Prosecutors had alleged that the men "transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island."

Additionally, the indictment, obtained by ET, showed that while Fetty was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the other five men were also charged with one count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

