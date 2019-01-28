Fetty Wap and ex Alexis Skyy’s daughter, Alaiya, was taken to the hospital on Sunday where she underwent emergency surgery, according to multiple sources.



The baby girl, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month, was born three months premature and only weighed a pound. As a result, she has hydrocephalus, a condition which leads to bleeding and fluid build-up in her brain. This could be what was being treated over the weekend.



Sunday afternoon, Skyy scared fans when she began to share posts in her Instagram Story that hinted that her daughter was hospitalized. The first was just a mother-daughter emoji and a heart. The next read, “My best friend my everything,” which she followed up with, “Surgery went well thank you God.”

Later, Skyy included a photo of Alaiya in the hospital, however, her face was obscured by some heart graphics.



“Thank you everyone for your prayers,” she wrote. “Lay Lay is good. God is real. No one is perfect but I listen to him.”

In November, Skyy revealed in a post on Instagram that her and Wap’s daughter suffers from hydrocephalus, sharing a brief image to illustrate the condition from a Google search.



“This is what Alaiya was born with,” she captioned the image. “I pray daily and I ask God to heal her every day. My baby is a real fighter.”

