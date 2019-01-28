Caelynn is bravely sharing her story with Colton Underwood.

The Bachelor hopeful has to have an uncomfortable talk with the 27-year-old former football player in ET's exclusive first look from Monday night's episode, as she grapples with opening up about something that's very difficult for her to share.

"Tonight is important because I have to talk to Colton about an experience that I've been through," Caelynn tells the camera. "And it's not a conversation that I enjoy having with anyone. There are things that I've struggled with and that's intimacy. I like to be this happy-go-lucky, fun person, but it's a conversation we need to have."

"It's not an easy thing for me to talk about, but it's something that's really important, especially in relationships, because it's something that has come between a lot of different things in my life," she shares with Colton.

What she's referring to is likely her experience with being raped in college, which the 23-year-old Miss USA runner-up revealed to People on Monday.

"My life was flipped upside down," she told the publication, revealing that she and two of her friends' drinks had been drugged at a party during her sophomore year. “And even though I’ve moved on, it is something I will struggle with forever.”

In December, host Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima about Caelynn's emotional honesty with Colton bringing out a personal revelation of his own.

"She brings out a story, a personal story, that is one of the most emotional, revealing conversations we have ever had on the show. We were all very much taken aback," Harrison said. "So was Colton, and that kind of prompts things in Colton's life."

"Caelynn kind of started it with something she let go, and I think Colton felt comfortable and I think he felt like he owed her certain things in that space because she had just revealed so much personally," he added. "It really is a depth and emotion that we have never really faced before."

