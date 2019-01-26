Happy Birthday, Colton Underwood! The 'Bachelor's Best Moments So Far

Happy birthday, Colton Underwood!

Bachelor No. 23 turned 27 on Saturday, and while he says age is nothing but a number, we think there's reason to celebrate. After all, he could be celebrating his next birthday as a husband.

"I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I want to find somebody who is going to be a mother to my children," he told ET ahead of night one, noting that his age has nothing to do with his preparedness to settle down. "My mom had me when she was 24, so I want to be a young, cool dad. I want to have some fun with my kids growing up."

The outcome of Underwood's season remains to be seen, but until then, enjoy our nine favorite moments of the virgin Bachelor.

1. Revealing His Virginity

We've got to start at the beginning with the backstory that made him a Bachelor frontrunner: his V-card. Who can forget when Underwood revealed to Becca Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette that he hadn't had sex... and she reacted by getting up and walking away from him?

While she later explained on Twitter that she was just getting up to use the bathroom, that didn't change how magical the moment -- and her reaction -- was.

2. Asking Chris Harrison for Fantasy Suite Advice

Underwood's virginity actually didn't seem like that big of a deal to Kufrin, and he definitely acted experienced -- until it came time for fantasy suites. "I want to know sort of what the expectations are," he frantically told host Chris Harrison before the final four rose ceremony -- where he was ultimately cut. Eesh!

3. Losing It at Men Tell All

The Bachelor-to-be had a rough go of it at Kufrin's Men Tell All, receiving a few jabs from the guys and one particularly nasty comment from Jean Blanc that made him tear up in the hot seat.

"Some comments caught me off guard and really triggered something in me and I felt like I spoke my truth tonight," Underwood told ET after the show. "[It] took a lot of self-restraint to stay seated [after Jean Blanc's comment]... I can't even understand where that comment comes from and in the manner that it came off was so disrespectful."



4. BreakingDown on the Beach Over Becca

After saying goodbye to Kufrin on The Bachelorette, Underwood headed to Bachelor in Paradise, where he pursued a relationship with Tia Booth (more on that later) but completely lost it when Kufrin appeared on the beach to give the group some words of wisdom.

"This is the tipping point right now," he cried, heading off in isolation before Kufrin chased after him. "That breakup sucked. I wasn't true to who I was. I'm not going to let people not think I'm good. That's not who I am. I'm supposed to be perfect. Like, this is supposed to be easy. I'm supposed to have the perfect everything... I'm falling apart."

5. And Breaking Up With Tia

Bachelor fans found out about Underwood's history with Booth on The Bachelorette, where they both confessed to having a fling prior to his appearance on the show, but insisted it was over. Booth admitted to Kufrin that she still had feelings for Underwood, and he wasn't too happy about it, but decided to see where things went in Paradise.

The couple made up for most of the season's drama -- until Underwood decided it was time to end it in a crying fit, which only made Booth cry more. However, as they later admitted, they just weren't meant to be.

6. Poking Fun of Himself in Bachelor Promos

Soon after his stint on Paradise, Underwood was announced as our next Bachelor. Promos for his season were all about making references to his V-card, and he couldn't have been a better sport.

We nearly lost it when we saw the former football player recreating Steve Carell's 40-Year-Old Virgin poster, and we can't thank the Bachelor team enough for making it happen.

7. Jumping the Fence -- and Quitting the Show

Posters were followed by trailers for Underwood's season, which teased a couple Bachelor firsts. 1. Underwood crying in the arms of a producer, and 2. He was seen hopping a fence and nope-ing out of the show -- for real.

"I was gone for a while. In that moment, and the feelings I was feeling, I left the show," he candidly told ET earlier this month, confirming that the fence jump led to his exit. "I needed time to myself."

"In the moment I was gone," he continued, "there was no Bachelor." We've yet to see either play out on Underwood's season, but we can't wait.

8. Putting His Beauty Routine Out There

Our Bachelor isn't afraid to give credit where credit is due -- or reveal his beauty secrets. Shout-out to Jergens!

9. Making His (Shirtless) Debut on The Bachelor

Underwood knows his strengths -- and isn't afraid to put them on display! We've had a shirtless Underwood moment each episode of The Bachelor so far, and we're not complaining.

"Growing up as an athlete, I spent a lot of time in the fitness world, working out so I take a lot of pride in the hard work that I put in," he told ET when we crashed his group date with Terry Crews. "Every once in a while, it's nice to have my shirt off."

So far, the drama this season has been all about the ladies (looking at you, Caelynn, Hannah B., Tracy and Demi), but we know it's just a matter of time before our lead really lets himself go. Here's to another episode of The Bachelor and another year of Underwood. Will you accept our rose?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation group here.

